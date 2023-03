Valve celebrated the Steam Deck’s first birthday with the news that the handheld gaming PC would be included in the company’s Steam Spring Sale. We were highly impressed with the Steam Deck when we tested it out last year. If you’re looking for a device that’ll allow you to play plenty of any PC game on the go, you should definitely check out our review of the Steam Deck before heading to the Steam sale to swipe one up for yourself.

